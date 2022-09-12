Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French

As with Brian Gionta, Saku Koivu, Shea Weber, Mike Keane, and others before him, new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is going to be asked one question: How's your French?

Perhaps knowing this would be an issue, Suzuki started his news conference Monday morning in passable French.

"Bonjour, bon matin. C'est un honneur devenir capitaine de Canadiens de Montréal," said Suzuki before switching to English.

Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was quick to point out the need for the 23-year-old from London, Ont. to learn la langue Française within hours of him being announced as captain.

"To be the captain of the Canadiens is to create a link with the whole population that has been supporting this club unconditionally for generations," he said. "What does it cost to take French classes?"

Incumbent Quebec Premier François Legault also opined on the new captain's language skills Monday.

"First of all, I think it’s an excellent choice. Nick Suzuki, he’s the best player along with Cole Caufield. I think we agree there. […] I think it’s an excellent choice, Nick Suzuki. However, he will have to learn French," Legault told reporters.

Weber impressed a columnist with his accent when introduced as captain, but never really spoke the language fluently. Pacioretty, however, impressed fans by speaking French shortly after donning the captain badge out of the gates. Koivu caused a stir in 2007 when he addressed fans at the Bell Centre only in English. Keane said he didn't speak French in 1995 joining Doug Harvey, Chris Chelios, and Kirk Muller as the only captains before his brief tenure with the "C" who couldn't speak French.

Keane (1995) and Chelios 1989-90) were captains for under a year. Harvey was captain for a year in 1960-61.

St-Pierre Plamondon said that Suzuki is going to have to answer questions from the sizable French sports media in the province, and it will make a positive difference to show some French ability.

"We expect that from our captain, and I think that Nick Suzuki is a really good choice in a sense that he seems to have the personality that will make that effort," said St-Pierre Plamondon.

Habs GM Kent Hughes said the team encourages all players to learn French, but the team cannot require them too. He added that vice-president of hockey communications Chantal Machabee was asked to find a French teacher for the players, as well as executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

"I think Jeff was taking French classes because he threw in a couple of words in French – and I was saying, 'Oh, you added to your vocabulary in the summer,'" said Hughes with a smile.

HISTORY OF POLITICIANS SCRUTINIZING PLAYERS' FRENCH SKILLS

Past political leaders have taken issue with Habs players or staff not being able to converse in French.

Former PQ leader Pauline Marois criticized the Habs for having a lack of Francophones on the team when Gionta was captain, and protests were held outside the Bell Centre when French-speaking coach Jacques Martin was replaced by Anglophone Randy Cunneyworth, the first non-French speaking coach in Montreal for four decades.

Many in the province have pointed out the lack of Quebecers on the team in past years, highlighted by the game in May 2021, when there were zero active Quebecer players on the roster heading into a game with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers, on that night, had Alex Chiasson (born in Montreal) on the roster.