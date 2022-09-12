Nick Suzuki named captain of Montreal Canadiens

Nick Suzuki has been named the 31st captain of the Montreal Canadiens, succeeding Shea Weber.

The 23-year-old is the youngest captain in the team's history.

Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning at the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf course.

According to Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes, the "decision was made by the club's hockey management personnel."

Suzuki made his NHL debut with the Canadiens during te 2019-20 season and was named to the League's All-Rookie Team.

He registered 143 points (49 goals, 94 assists) in 209 career NHL games, including a career-high 61 points in 82 games last season, leading the team in scoring.

"His streak of 209 consecutive games played is the sixth longest active streak in the NHL (tied with Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames)," the team said, noting the centreman also made his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game.

The Habs confirmed Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains.

Suzuki, a native of London, Ont., served as an alternate captain last season and is now embarking on his fourth professional season -- the first of an eight-year contract extension signed last October.

He was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and was acquired by the Canadiens, along with Tomas Tatar and a draft pick, in exchange for former Habs captain Max Pacioretty in 2018.