Legault outlines deal with teachers, but warns of budget deficits
After a turbulent few months of negotiations, strikes, and union votes, the Quebec government has outlined some "massive" education investments, promising to improve working conditions for the province's teachers.
But these investments will have "financial consequences," Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters on Sunday, warning that the next budget will be "largely in deficit."
"I'll tell you right away: we find ourselves with a budget that is significantly in deficit. Much more in deficit than it was before these negotiations," he said.
The premier nevertheless stood by the decision, which he described as "responsible."
The renewal of collective agreements comes with three objectives, according to the provincial government:
- Providing more help for teachers and students
- Giving teachers more autonomy
- Ensuring more stability in Quebec schools
Advances include hiring 4,000 additional classroom assistants, freeing teachers from recess supervision, and allowing teachers to work from home five out of 20 days.
"Without solving everything, these measures will have positive and concrete repercussions and will allow us to continue building a stronger education network in the years to come," said Education Minister Bernard Drainville in a press release.
In addition to these changes, Quebec has increased the top of the pay scale for education workers.
The maximum annual salary will rise from:
- $92,000 to $109,000 for teachers
- $98,000 to $135,000 for school psychologists
- $65,000 to $77,000 for special education technicians
Daycare educators, who will now be classified as classroom assistants, will see their salaries double from $27,000 to $56,000, and their schedules will change from 20 to 35 hours per week.
The changes follow a months-long battle between teacher's unions and the Quebec government.
Unions associated with the Common Front held intermittent strikes, while teachers Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) went on a general strike for 22 days, shuttering schools across the province.
After much back-and-forth, unions had narrowly reached deals with the province by early February.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
BREAKING U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets is retiring. Here's what he wants you to know
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors
Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world's most-visited sites.
WikiLeaks founder Assange may be near the end of his long fight to stay out of the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fight to avoid facing spying charges in the United States may be nearing an end following a protracted legal saga in the U.K. that included seven years of self-exile inside a foreign embassy and five years in prison.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
-
Man in custody after woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was a potential suicide risk.
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
-
Truro woman, 68, dead after head-on crash in Denmark: N.S. RCMP
A 68-year-old Truro woman died at the scene of a car crash in Denmark, N.S., on Sunday.
London
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
Dead in the water: New Western study sheds light on habitability of Saturn's largest moon
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
Sudbury animal rescue PetSave moves into new home
Greater Sudbury animal rescue service PetSave has officially moved into its new location and is already at capacity despite more space.
Calgary
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event
Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.
-
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
Kitchener
-
One dead after fire at Guelph home
One person is dead after being found injured at a Guelph home Sunday evening.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Guildford, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.
-
Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
-
Racism, cultural beliefs can affect organ donations in some communities: doctors
A kidney-shaped cake will likely be on the menufor Reema Garcha and her family as they celebrate the six-year anniversary of her kidney donation to her older sister.
Edmonton
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Railway workers warn 'work stoppage looms' after CN, CPKC seek conciliation
The union representing more than 9,000 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
Windsor
-
Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
-
Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
-
Counterfeit money leads to charges for Wallaceburg man
Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man after police say he had fake money.
Regina
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
-
'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year's Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival to assist in expanding the Regina winter staple.
-
TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience
TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
-
Here's why stress does not have to control you
A University of Ottawa professor has combined scientific research and her personal experience to explore how to optimize cognitive abilities, be organized and set goals.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.