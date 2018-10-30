Featured Video
Legault government names new temporary head of UPAC
Quebec anti-corruption unit commissioner Robert Lafrenière gives a round up of activities for 2012 during a news conference Wednesday, December 19, 2012 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
La Presse Canadienne
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:42PM EDT
The Legault government has appointed a temporary replacement to Robert Lafrenière as head of Quebec’s anti-corruption squad, UPAC.
Frédéric Gaudreau, a former member of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), who has been Associate Commissioner for Investigations at UPAC since last June, will take over the role.
Gaudreau, who will maintain his current responsibilities, will take office on Nov. 3, a day after Lafrenière's departure.
Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault said in a statement that Gaudreau would assume these functions until they chose a replacement.
When that person is chosen, two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly must approve the candidate, as promised by the CAQ, said Guilbault.
Lafrenière made the surprise announcement on Oct. 1 – the day of the Quebec election – that he would be leaving his position in early November. He had not explained the reason for his departure.
