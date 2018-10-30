

La Presse Canadienne





The Legault government has appointed a temporary replacement to Robert Lafrenière as head of Quebec’s anti-corruption squad, UPAC.

Frédéric Gaudreau, a former member of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), who has been Associate Commissioner for Investigations at UPAC since last June, will take over the role.

Gaudreau, who will maintain his current responsibilities, will take office on Nov. 3, a day after Lafrenière's departure.

Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault said in a statement that Gaudreau would assume these functions until they chose a replacement.

When that person is chosen, two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly must approve the candidate, as promised by the CAQ, said Guilbault.

Lafrenière made the surprise announcement on Oct. 1 – the day of the Quebec election – that he would be leaving his position in early November. He had not explained the reason for his departure.