Legault dismisses PQ complaint over election law violations in Marie-Victorin
On Monday Quebec Premier Francois Legault dismissed a complaint filed by the Parti Quebecois (PQ) against two of his ministers in connection with election law violations.
Health Minister Christian Dube and CAQ candidate Shirley Dorismond were at the entrance of an advance polling station in the Marie-Victorin riding on Sunday, talking with voters.
Their presence was captured by a TVA network camera.
The Election Act prohibits discussions with voters near a polling station.
The PQ has also filed a complaint against Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, who distributed leaflets at the door of another polling station.
Legault addressed the issue at a press conference in Monteregie and chalked it up to a misunderstanding.
“When I was a minister in the PQ, I was also ‘caught’ because I did not know that we did not have the right to be close to the polling stations,” he recalled.
“I think that’s what happened to poor Christian [Dubé] who was pretty upset about it this morning, but I think it was an honest mistake. That’s all.”
— This report was first published by The Canadian Press on April 4, 2022.
