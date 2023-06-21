Legault defends housing minister after latest CAQ ethics probe
Quebec Premier François Legault defended the integrity of his government Wednesday after his Minster of Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, is under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner.
"I don't think our ministers put themselves in situations where someone could embezzle, take advantage, or whatever. I think everyone in my cabinet is there for the right reasons," he told a morning press scrum.
The National Assembly's Ethics Commissioner, Ariane Mignolet, opened an investigation on Tuesday into a Dec. 5, 2022, meeting between Duranceau and lobbyist Annie Lemieux, a friend and business partner of the minister.
This is not a first for the Legault government. The Minister of the Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, has been investigated six times by the Ethics Commissioner and received two reprimands.
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is currently under investigation by the commissioner over the appointment of his friend, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, as a judge on the Court of Quebec.
Legault gave assurances that the government would cooperate with the inquiry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation
A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
Canada's track record on World Refugee Day and what can be done to improve
This year, Canada led the way in global refugee resettlement, according to UNHCR. This country was the largest resettlement nation in 2022, resettling 47,600 people. However, while many praise the work done by Canada and its refugee agencies, advocates believe there is more work to be done.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Mississauga leaves two injured
Police are responding to a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night.
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Ontario man on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive crash
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
Atlantic
-
'Experimental with no oversight:' Experts had concerns about OceanGate sub for years
The small submersible missing in the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean has not been subject to industry-standard tests and scrutiny, according to two subsea engineers who flagged concerns about the vessel in 2018.
-
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
London
-
Special send-off for beloved graduating student considered 'unofficial mayor' of his high school
It was a one-of-a-kind send off for a special graduate — students and teachers lined the hallways of Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Ont. for a rare ‘clap out.’ Jackson Virgoe, 21, a student in a developmental education classroom, is graduating after seven years of high school.
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
London, Ont. man seeks new owner for custom made ‘camper bike’
Versatile. Maneuverable. Homey. All core qualities carefully considered as Jeffory Beland constructed his custom camper bike.
Northern Ontario
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
-
Sudbury carpenter fired for sending explicit video to boss
A carpenter in Greater Sudbury who sent a sexually explicit video to his boss has lost an appeal of the decision to fire him.
Calgary
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Errant inclusion in Alberta Health Services advisory leaves Calgary tattoo studio suffering
Little Witch Tattoo says it should never have had its name included in an Alberta Health Services advisory released on Monday.
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
New GO bus routes from Waterloo to Brampton set to start Saturday
There will soon be more options to transit riders in Waterloo region looking to connect with the Greater Toronto Area.
Vancouver
-
#HUGOISFINE: City of Richmond says allegations of animal abuse that went viral are false
The dog at the center of a viral campaign alleging abuse is actually happy and healthy, the City of Richmond says.
-
B.C. syphilis outbreak grows, more testing recommended
It started more than a decade ago, but a syphilis outbreak in British Columbia has grown even bigger in recent years, now impacting newborn babies and prompting a new testing and contact tracing strategy.
-
Porsche impounded after teen with learner's licence caught going 187 km/h in Vancouver: police
A "youth" with a learner's licence was clocked driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit in a Porsche in Vancouver early Wednesday morning, according to police, who say the luxury vehicle was impounded.
Edmonton
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton
Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.
-
Golf course in Whitecourt flooded: 'Golf pros aren't supposed to wear hip waders'
Damage is still being assessed but as much as 80 per cent of the Whitecourt Golf & Country Club is under water.
Windsor
-
Fourth case of vandalism in six months at Phog Lounge, says owner
While business owner Tom Lucier normally doesn't feel entitled to 'special treatment' when it comes to police response and a security presence around his downtown Windsor, Ont. establishment, he said that feeling has changed after Phog Lounge experienced its fourth case of vandalism in the last six months.
-
Charity golf tourney to take place at Essex Golf and Country Club
The summer season is here, the perfect time for a charity golf tournament in southwestern Ontario.
-
‘I'm just absolutely amazed’: UWindsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre mark National Indigenous People Day
The University of Windsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on initiatives advancing truth and reconciliation.
Regina
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
2022 Grey Cup plays significant impact in Riders' financial recovery: Annual Report
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released their financial report from the 2022 season.
-
3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation
A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
Here's why Orleans residents say there is a rat problem
Rats are a problem for many in Ottawa, but in one area in particular, people say it’s bad.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
-
Canadian pilots promote access to medical care
Pilots from across the country are going to new heights to promote a non-profit that aims to connect patients to medical care. Volunteers will take to the sky to raise awareness for Hope Air with the sixth annual ‘Give Hope Wings’ expedition.