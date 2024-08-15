MONTREAL
    • Laval's Leylah Fernandez upsets 4-seed Rybakina to advance at Cincinnati Open

    Laval's Leylah Fernandez battled a hard three sets to upset four-seed Elena Rybakina 3-6; 7-6; 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

    The diminutive southpaw looked destined for a straight set out in the second set when she blew a five-games-to-three lead to have the six-foot Kazakhstani roar back to take a 6-5 lead.

    Fernandez dug in, however, and tied the set before winning the tiebreak 7-3. Fernandez won the third set to book a spot in the round of 16.

    Fernadez had to fight through Rybakina's stellar serve where she converted 20 aces.

    The 21-year-old Fernandez is ranked 26th in the world. 

