Laval's Leylah Fernandez upsets 4-seed Rybakina to advance at Cincinnati Open
Laval's Leylah Fernandez battled a hard three sets to upset four-seed Elena Rybakina 3-6; 7-6; 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.
The diminutive southpaw looked destined for a straight set out in the second set when she blew a five-games-to-three lead to have the six-foot Kazakhstani roar back to take a 6-5 lead.
Fernandez dug in, however, and tied the set before winning the tiebreak 7-3. Fernandez won the third set to book a spot in the round of 16.
Fernadez had to fight through Rybakina's stellar serve where she converted 20 aces.
The 21-year-old Fernandez is ranked 26th in the world.
Montreal Top Stories
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH Another severe thunderstorm alert in effect for Montreal region
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Sweden confirms first case of mpox, also first outside Africa
Sweden confirmed its first case of the viral infection mpox on Thursday, which was also the first case outside Africa, a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
BREAKING 'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Texas woman recovering after dramatic rescue from submerged vehicle
Newly available video shows police in southeast Texas making a dramatic water rescue of a woman whose vehicle was almost completely submerged in a pond.
15-year-old boy becomes first to be charged with rioting following recent U.K. unrest
A 15-year-old boy on Thursday became the first person to be charged with rioting following a wave of violent unrest that swept across the U.K.
Toronto
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, Southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
Ontario will cap child-care fees at $22 a day in January
Ontario child-care operators in the national $10-a-day program will soon be compensated in a way the province says will cover the true cost of providing care, after many said they were struggling to keep their doors open under the current structure.
Ottawa
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
Ottawa police looking for missing man at Britannia Beach
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who went missing in the area of Britannia Beach in Ottawa's west end.
Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa
A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the back end was "almost touching the road" was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.
Atlantic
Lawsuit against Nova Scotia for flood response says boy's death 'preventable'
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
N.L.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Northern Ontario
Fatal crash on Highway 400 in Parry Sound, detour available
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say.
Sault Ste. Marie suspect smashed 74 parking meters, causing $40K damage
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on video smashing dozens of parking meters, stealing change and causing more than $40,000 in damage.
London
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
Fatal crash in Arran-Elderslie leaves one person dead
A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.
Kitchener
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Teen charged after firework assault in Guelph
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.
Windsor
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
Fatal motorcycle crash near Kingsville
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Two stores relocating in Devonshire Mall after Sears demolition
Devonshire Mall is announcing some changes over the next year.
Barrie
Police arrest suspects in 2023 homicide of beloved restauranteur
Nearly one year after a fatal assault on beloved community member and restauranteur Sharif Rahman, Owen Sound police announced a significant development in the homicide investigation.
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
Search for missing Barrie boy ends
Police in Barrie have ended their search for a young boy nearly three hours after he was reported missing on Thursday.
Vancouver
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
Cause of massive Metro Vancouver industrial fire can’t be determined: officials
The cause of a massive fire that started at a warehouse and engulfed a wooden trestle in Metro Vancouver in June will never be known, according to officials.
Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression
Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.
Vancouver Island
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
Winnipeg
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
Winnipeg's rent sees fastest growth year-over-year in Canada: report
Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.
Wildfire smoke causing air quality and visibility issues in northern Manitoba
Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility.
Calgary
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident
A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Edmonton
Construction businessman Larry Thompson introduced as Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
UFC Fight Night returns to Edmonton for the first time in 5 years
The top promotion in mixed martial arts will return to Edmonton for the first time since 2019.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke lingers for a few more days
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
Regina
Regina man faces attempted murder charge in connection to June assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.
Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes
Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.
Regina man sics dog on police during traffic stop causing multiple injures
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
Saskatoon
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Saskatoon downtown arena partner cancels appearance at committee
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
Smoke blankets Saskatoon as wildfires rage across province
Saskatoon residents woke up Thursday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility, with wildfires raging in the northern part of the province.