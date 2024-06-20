Laval's Leylah Fernandez through to quarterfinals in Birmingham with win over Golubic
Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved on to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic grass-court tennis tournament with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday.
Fernandez, from Laval, Que., claimed the only break point on offer in the third set to win the match in two hours 21 minutes.
Golubic went ahead after winning a similarly clean set in the first when she converted the only available break point.
Both players had struggles holding serve in the second set. Fernandez was broken three times on five break points, but converted on four of nine breaks to take the set and even the match at 1-1.
Fernandez, the sixth seed in Birmingham, will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event.
In women's doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen and Britain's Heather Watson. Dabrowski and Routliffe were seeded second after winning a title last week in Nottingham, England.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 19, 2024.
