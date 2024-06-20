MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval's Leylah Fernandez through to quarterfinals in Birmingham with win over Golubic

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in their women's singles match on day five of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 19, 2024. (Jacob King, The Associated Press) Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in their women's singles match on day five of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 19, 2024. (Jacob King, The Associated Press)
    Share

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved on to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic grass-court tennis tournament with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday.

    Fernandez, from Laval, Que., claimed the only break point on offer in the third set to win the match in two hours 21 minutes.

    Golubic went ahead after winning a similarly clean set in the first when she converted the only available break point.

    Both players had struggles holding serve in the second set. Fernandez was broken three times on five break points, but converted on four of nine breaks to take the set and even the match at 1-1.

    Fernandez, the sixth seed in Birmingham, will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event.

    In women's doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 6-3, 6-2 in their first-round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen and Britain's Heather Watson. Dabrowski and Routliffe were seeded second after winning a title last week in Nottingham, England.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 19, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?

    There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News