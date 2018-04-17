

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that Sylvain Lefebvre, the head coach of the team’s AHL affiliate Laval Rocket, has been relieved of his duties.

In a statement, the team said the status of assistant coaches Donald Dufresne, Nick Carriere and Marco Marciano will be determined once the selection process for a new head coach has been completed.

The 50-year-old Lefebvre was named head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs on June 13, 2012.

The Bulldogs became the St. John’s Icecaps in 2015, and moved to Laval and changed their name before the 2017-18 season.

During his six years coaching the club, the team made the playoffs just once, being eliminated in the first round in 2017. He compiled a 188-210-58 record during that time.

As a player, Lefebvre spent six years in the Canadiens organization, including a stint in the NHL between 1989 and 1992.