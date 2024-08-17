Laval residents left homeless and frustrated after flooding causes serious condo damage
The Aug. 9 rainstorm and flooding left many homeowners in Quebec dealing with serious damage.
Laval is one city that was hit hard, including a group of residents whose homes have been deemed unsafe by the fire department.
Micheline Demers was in her kitchen on Saturday measuring the different heights that were on one level before the storm and flood.
"We were watching TV on the sofa, [and] then we heard a bang, then noise," she said. "I turned around, and I saw the big crack on the wall."
Demers said rainfall seriously damaged her condo on Cleroux Boulevard. There were cracks in the walls, and the floor has sunk.
Residents of these condos in Laval, Que. have been ordered to leave after the Aug. 9 storm caused major damage to the unit. (Olivia O'Malley, CTV News)
Fire department officials deemed her home and that of her neighbours unsafe to live in, leaving the 79-year-old and her partner, who has health issues, homeless.
"She's not in good health, so she just got out of the hospital," said Demers. "So for her, it's painful to move out."
All five units in the condo building, constructed in 2014, were evacuated.
Each one suffered significant and similar damage.
"It's stressful because not only do I don't have a home right now, but it's also it's potentially a huge financial burden," said resident Vanessa Asimacopoulos.
The group of neighbours have contacted their insurance company and were told nothing will be covered until the cause of the damage is discovered, requiring an engineer who would need blueprints.
The city has them, and the residents have filed a request to get the documents, but they said they were told it can take from 20 to 30 days if the request is approved.
"It's just been bureaucracy after bureaucracy, and it hasn't been a fun experience," said John Xanthopoulos. "I can tell you that. It's been just adding stress to it. So we already are, you know, in an unpleasant situation."
Promutuel said that they sympathize with all the residents who were forced from their homes.
"The claims adjuster on the case spoke with the head of the syndicate of co-owners yesterday," said spokesperson Marie-Helene Cliche. "A building appraiser and an architect have been assigned to the case to assess whether the loss is admissible."
The company said it invites each co-owner to contact their insurer to see "Promutuel Assurance du St-Laurent-aux-Appalaches is committed to securing the premises as quickly as possible to help the occupants reintegrate," said Cliche.
The residents say they have been left to deal with it by themselves with no idea of when they can return home.
"I've been living with a friend for a few days now," said Demers. "I will live with another friend, but I have no place to stay after that."
The City of Laval did not have information on the residents' situation at the moment.
"It should be remembered that the rainstorm on Aug. 9 was of historic proportions and that certain exceptional situations can still occur in the region," said spokesperson Philippe Dery. "The safety of Laval residents is our priority, and this is what guides our response to such events."
The city also offered its sympathies to its residents.
"All our teams are mobilised to help them return to normal as quickly as possible, including the return home of evacuees if conditions are deemed safe," Dery added.
Residents are invited to call 311 and will be referred to the emergency social service.
"We have been there to support those affected since the beginning of the crisis, and we will continue to do so as long as necessary," said Dery.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flooding in parts of the GTA as rainfall warning remains in effect
Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are seeing widespread as torrential rainfall continues to pour down.
breaking Trees down, damage reported after tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
BREAKING Woodbine Entertainment cancels King's Plate due to heavy rains
The King's Plate has been cancelled.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Hurricane downgraded to tropical storm as it moves through Bermuda
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woodbine Entertainment cancels King's Plate due to heavy rains
The King's Plate has been cancelled.
-
Toronto man facing 101 charges in connection with alleged auto-fraud
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
-
Flooding in parts of the GTA as rainfall warning remains in effect
Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are seeing widespread as torrential rainfall continues to pour down.
Ottawa
-
CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
-
Rainfall warnings issued for parts of eastern Ontario: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario are under a rainfall warning with storms expected to move across the region on Saturday.
-
OCDSB trustee wants school board to skip Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian comments
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee is asking eastern Ontario's largest school board to join a number of organizations and the city's mayor to withdraw their participation from next week's Capital Pride festival over pro-Palestinian comments made by its organizers.
Atlantic
-
One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
-
Thousands flock to Sussex, N.B. for massive flea market
Vendors from across Atlantic Canada are in Sussex, N.B. this weekend to attend one of the region’s largest gatherings for collectors and bargain hunters.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Northern Ontario
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
London
-
Pups and people pack 'Pawlooza' despite threatening skies
One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.
-
Support workers at Western University rally for fairer pay amid looming strike action
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Kitchener
-
breaking
breaking Trees down, damage reported after tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
-
Suspicious people reported in Laurelwood area of Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two men after they were told a driver and a passenger approached children in the Laurelwood area of Waterloo.
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
Windsor
-
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
-
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe under tornado watch
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Without bees, life 'wouldn't exist,' says local beekeeper
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Satuday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
Vancouver
-
More emergency room closures hit B.C. this weekend
As has frequently been the case this summer and for the last few years, the weekend began with emergency department closures at multiple hospitals around B.C.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
Canada defeats Puerto Rico 12-5 to get into win column at Little League World Series
Canada earned its first win of the Little League World Series on Saturday with a 12-5 victory over Puerto Rico.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
-
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
Winnipeg
-
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
-
Northern Manitoba Nation declares state of emergency over community violence
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency following multiple stabbings and serious assaults, as well as "alcohol-related" activities.
-
Memorial service honours Manitoba impaired driving victims
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Calgary
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail
One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child
Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.
-
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
Edmonton
-
Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as 'being held'
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
-
Residents asked to stay away during police operation in Bisset: EPS
Edmontonians were asked to avoid a section of the Bisset neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Jasper's burnt landscape could take more than a century to recover: wildfire expert
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
Regina
-
Regina hockey leagues face off over ice time at Brandt Centre
Ice time at Regina’s Brandt Centre is causing a controversy as a new privately owned league has bumped some long-time users of the space on short notice.
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Celebration of Scotty the T-Rex's 'un-earthing' day held at RSM
A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).
Saskatoon
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
-
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.