Laval residents left homeless and frustrated after flooding causes serious condo damage

The Aug. 9 rainstorm and flooding left many homeowners in Quebec dealing with serious damage.

Laval is one city that was hit hard, including a group of residents whose homes have been deemed unsafe by the fire department.

Micheline Demers was in her kitchen on Saturday measuring the different heights that were on one level before the storm and flood.

"We were watching TV on the sofa, [and] then we heard a bang, then noise," she said. "I turned around, and I saw the big crack on the wall."

Demers said rainfall seriously damaged her condo on Cleroux Boulevard. There were cracks in the walls, and the floor has sunk.

Residents of these condos in Laval, Que. have been ordered to leave after the Aug. 9 storm caused major damage to the unit. (Olivia O'Malley, CTV News)

Fire department officials deemed her home and that of her neighbours unsafe to live in, leaving the 79-year-old and her partner, who has health issues, homeless.

"She's not in good health, so she just got out of the hospital," said Demers. "So for her, it's painful to move out."

All five units in the condo building, constructed in 2014, were evacuated.

Each one suffered significant and similar damage.

"It's stressful because not only do I don't have a home right now, but it's also it's potentially a huge financial burden," said resident Vanessa Asimacopoulos.

The group of neighbours have contacted their insurance company and were told nothing will be covered until the cause of the damage is discovered, requiring an engineer who would need blueprints.

The city has them, and the residents have filed a request to get the documents, but they said they were told it can take from 20 to 30 days if the request is approved.

"It's just been bureaucracy after bureaucracy, and it hasn't been a fun experience," said John Xanthopoulos. "I can tell you that. It's been just adding stress to it. So we already are, you know, in an unpleasant situation."

Promutuel said that they sympathize with all the residents who were forced from their homes.

"The claims adjuster on the case spoke with the head of the syndicate of co-owners yesterday," said spokesperson Marie-Helene Cliche. "A building appraiser and an architect have been assigned to the case to assess whether the loss is admissible."

The company said it invites each co-owner to contact their insurer to see "Promutuel Assurance du St-Laurent-aux-Appalaches is committed to securing the premises as quickly as possible to help the occupants reintegrate," said Cliche.

The residents say they have been left to deal with it by themselves with no idea of when they can return home.

"I've been living with a friend for a few days now," said Demers. "I will live with another friend, but I have no place to stay after that."

The City of Laval did not have information on the residents' situation at the moment.

"It should be remembered that the rainstorm on Aug. 9 was of historic proportions and that certain exceptional situations can still occur in the region," said spokesperson Philippe Dery. "The safety of Laval residents is our priority, and this is what guides our response to such events."

The city also offered its sympathies to its residents.

"All our teams are mobilised to help them return to normal as quickly as possible, including the return home of evacuees if conditions are deemed safe," Dery added.

Residents are invited to call 311 and will be referred to the emergency social service.

"We have been there to support those affected since the beginning of the crisis, and we will continue to do so as long as necessary," said Dery.