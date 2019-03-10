Featured Video
Laval resident trying to launch class action lawsuit over REM service cancellations
The line has seen service cancellations because of the REM construction. One Laval resident is hoping to launch a class action lawsuit over the lack of transit alternatives.
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 5:05PM EDT
With REM construction expected to delay thousands of commuters over the coming years, one train rider is hoping to take the matter to court.
Laval resident Magali Barre has enlisted the help of lawyers.
They are seeking authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against the Caisse de Depot, Exo, Regional Transit Authority, and Quebec’s Attorney General.
She says the disruptions are forcing her to make a difficult choice.
“I will have to choose between my job and my family,” she said. “I have two young children. I want to spend time with them.”
Barre lives on the Deux-Montagnes train line.
Since last April, there’s been no weekend service on that line, with more cancellations expected.
A normal commute for her takes 35 minutes.
Barre now anticipates a much longer daily transit journey thanks to the REM construction.
She also doesn’t want to move from Laval.
One of her lawyers said that the legal action isn’t aimed at the REM, but rather the transit options for commuters during its construction.
“The solutions are not good enough,” said Gerard Samet, a lawyer working with Barre.
He said that it will take about eight months to know if the class action has been authorized.
