MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police locate missing teen

    Laval police badge. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Laval police badge. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Laval police have located the teen that was reported missing on Friday.

    Details about the boy's identity have been removed to protect his privacy.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News