Laval police arrest man for alleged sex crimes against children

Laval police (SPL) are searching for potential victims after arresting a 64-year-old man in connection with sex-related crimes against children.

Jean-Claude Deslauriers was arrested on Aug. 18 and faces charges of sexual assault, sexual contact with a minor and breach of conditions.

He was released with conditions following his court appearance.

According to police, the alleged offences occurred between the summer of 2022 and August 2023.

They say the suspect would often walk his dog around the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood and allegedly invite young, underage girls to his home.

While there, he allegedly took advantage of the young victims.

Investigators say they are not ruling out the possibility that there may be other victims.

As such, the Serial Crime Investigation Unit (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, has been notified of the case.

Deslauriers is expected to return to court on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information about Jean-Claude Deslauriers is encouraged to call 450 662- INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVl-230806-042.