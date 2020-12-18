MONTREAL -- Laval police investigators are looking for potential victims of a man who was arrested after allegedly using a dating app to lure and assault a woman.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Tarek Hammoud, 29, was arrested Dec. 3 after he allegedly used the Badoo dating app to get in touch with a woman he allegedly assaulted in his vehicle.

He used the alias "Lucas 29" on the app, and major crimes investigators believe he may have contacted other potential victims.

Hammoud was charged Dec. 3 at the Laval courthouse with multiple counts including sexual assault.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 18.

Victims are asked to call Laval police's info line at 450-662-INFO (4636) and refer to the case file LVL-201027-008.