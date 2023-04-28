Laval men charged with pimping, police seek additional victims
Two Laval men were charged with pimping in a Trois-Rivieres courtroom on Thursday for alleged crimes committed in several regions of the province.
Sébastien Fleurant-Brisson, 32, and Patrick Côté, 41, are accused of inciting a person to offer or render sexual services for payment, knowingly promoting the offer of sexual services for payment and benefiting financially from the sexual services provided, among other charges.
A press release issued by the Integrated Anti-Pimping Squad said the events occurred between June 2020 and April 2022 in Outaouais, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
Police suspect there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.
The anti-pimping squad is made up of numerous police forces in Quebec, including the Montreal police department and the RCMP.
