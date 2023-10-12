Montreal

    • Laval mechanic facing new sexual assault allegations

    Chukri El Habre is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, harassment, and indecent acts, Laval police said. (Source: Laval police) Chukri El Habre is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, harassment, and indecent acts, Laval police said. (Source: Laval police)

    Laval police say media coverage of a local mechanic being arrested on sex offences has resulted in more complainants coming forward.

    Chukri El Habre, 57, is accused of sexually assaulting "several" customers who came to the auto shop he owned, police said in a news release on Thursday. Police are alleging that he had recommended a test drive to solve their car troubles and that, once inside the vehicle, he assaulted them.

    On Sept. 8, police announced El Habre had been arrested on May 17 following an alleged sexual assault on Feb. 3. He was released on several conditions.

    He was arrested a second time, on Wednesday, in light of new allegations.

    "Based on new facts, investigators were able to determine that the suspect had been acting in this way for over a decade," police said Thursday in the release, which included photos of the accused.

    He is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, harassment, and indecent acts.

    Anyone who may have been a victim of El Habre is asked to contact Laval police confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911, mentioning the file LVL190903-076.​

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to know about the Israel-Gaza war: day 6

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News