Laval mechanic facing new sexual assault allegations

Laval police say media coverage of a local mechanic being arrested on sex offences has resulted in more complainants coming forward.

Chukri El Habre, 57, is accused of sexually assaulting "several" customers who came to the auto shop he owned, police said in a news release on Thursday. Police are alleging that he had recommended a test drive to solve their car troubles and that, once inside the vehicle, he assaulted them.

On Sept. 8, police announced El Habre had been arrested on May 17 following an alleged sexual assault on Feb. 3. He was released on several conditions.

He was arrested a second time, on Wednesday, in light of new allegations.

"Based on new facts, investigators were able to determine that the suspect had been acting in this way for over a decade," police said Thursday in the release, which included photos of the accused.

He is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, harassment, and indecent acts.

Anyone who may have been a victim of El Habre is asked to contact Laval police confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911, mentioning the file LVL190903-076.​