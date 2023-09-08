Laval police seek victims of mechanic accused of sexual assault

The owner of a Laval auto mechanic shop is scheduled to appear in court Friday, nearly four months after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Investigators with the Laval police (SPL) sex crimes squad believe 57-year-old Chukri El Habre may have other alleged victims and are asking them to come forward.

According to the SPL, a person with car troubles visited El Habre's shop on Feb. 3. After recommending a test drive to help identify the problem, El Habre allegedly sexually assaulted this person inside the vehicle. The alleged assault then continued inside the shop's office.

El Habre was arrested on May 17 and released on several conditions.

Laval police say anyone who may have been a victim of Chukri El Habre can reach out confidentially. Help is also available through the Info-Aide sexually violence hotline at 1-888-933-9007 or infoaideviolencesexuelle.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2023.