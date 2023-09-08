Laval police seek victims of mechanic accused of sexual assault
The owner of a Laval auto mechanic shop is scheduled to appear in court Friday, nearly four months after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Investigators with the Laval police (SPL) sex crimes squad believe 57-year-old Chukri El Habre may have other alleged victims and are asking them to come forward.
According to the SPL, a person with car troubles visited El Habre's shop on Feb. 3. After recommending a test drive to help identify the problem, El Habre allegedly sexually assaulted this person inside the vehicle. The alleged assault then continued inside the shop's office.
El Habre was arrested on May 17 and released on several conditions.
Laval police say anyone who may have been a victim of Chukri El Habre can reach out confidentially. Help is also available through the Info-Aide sexually violence hotline at 1-888-933-9007 or infoaideviolencesexuelle.ca.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Missing man and woman in their 80s last seen in Longueuil
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
'I won't say anymore:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.
Toronto
-
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
-
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval dips to historic low in wake of Greenbelt controversy
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval ratings have dipped to a historic low following the release of two bombshell Greenbelt reports, according to a new poll released Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
All aboard: Halifax launches first international fleet week
More than 1,200 sailors from NATO countries are converging on Halifax for the city’s first international fleet week.
-
RCMP seeking information related to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information in relation to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne.
London
-
Missing swimmer near Port Stanley found
Elgin County OPP have located the body of a London man who went missing after going into the lake for a swim near Port Stanley last Thursday.
-
VIA rail commuter train to Toronto set to resume this fall
Popular VIA Rail commuter trains are officially back on track.
-
'Hate' campaign seemingly targets youngest and most impressionable in our community
A number of elementary schools in London, Ont. had to deal with transphobic and anti-LGBTQ2IA+ graffiti and stickers to start the school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police investigating suspicious death, suspected stabbing
Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and a possible stabbing at the waterfront boardwalk.
-
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
-
Domtar shutdown like dealing ‘with a death,’ Espanola mayor says
As people in Espanola deal with the news that its largest employer – Domtar – is closing indefinitely, the town’s mayor says the first order of business is helping affected workers.
Calgary
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
More than 100 friends, family members and others gather at vigil for Danillo Canales Glenn
More than 100 people expressed their sorrow and anger Thursday night as they held a vigil for a young Calgary man fatally stabbed on a basketball court.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region cyclist wins gold in points race at Cycling World Championships
A Waterloo Region teen is back from Cali, Colombia after winning gold in the points race at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in August.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
1 burn victim being treated after blaze on boat in False Creek, fire chief says
One person suffered burn injuries after a blaze broke out on a boat in Vancouver's False Creek Thursday, according to first responders.
-
Suspicious fire at Vancouver building displaces 8 people
A fire that appears to have been deliberately set outside of a Vancouver building Thursday afternoon quickly spread, displacing eight people.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after fire near NAIT
A person was found dead after a fire at a central Edmonton walk-up on Thursday.
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
Man arrested, charged in connection with Coronation, Alta., church fire
Mounties out of Coronation, Alta., have arrested and charged a man for allegedly lighting a church on fire.
Windsor
-
Suspect allegedly causes $10K in damage to an Ottawa St business
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying a mischief suspect who allegedly damaged a Walkerville business causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.
-
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night.
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers to end the work week
The weather in Windsor-Essex is expected to be cloudy with some rain heading into the weekend.
Regina
-
Regina police using decoy vehicles to deter crime
Police in Regina are experimenting with using unoccupied, marked police cruisers to deter crime.
-
Riders looking to squash 'Banjo Bowl' name for Labour Day rematch with Winnipeg
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will go head-to-head this weekend in a game that has been dubbed the "Banjo Bow" for 19 years.
-
'We’ll always remember him': 15 Wing Moose Jaw pays tribute to veteran with funeral flyover
Royal Canadian Air Force base 15 Wing Moose Jaw paid tribute to WWII veteran Allen (Al) Cameron with a memorial flyover at his funeral Thursday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras in the first seven months of 2023
Data posted on the city of Ottawa's 'Open Ottawa' portal shows the city's 85 red light cameras issued 32,678 tickets in the first seven months of the year.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay the fare with credit cards or mobile wallet
OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card to pay for transit fares on buses and the O-Train.
Saskatoon
-
'Almost like the plane ran over it': Saskatoon elite cyclist's bike wrecked on Air Canada flight
An elite cyclist based in Saskatoon says Air Canada is denying her claim after her high-performance bike was wrecked.
-
YWCA Saskatoon launches $19M expansion campaign
The YWCA Saskatoon is more than doubling its capacity as part of an expansion and renovation of its facility.
-
Wayward raccoon falls asleep outside Saskatoon Starbucks
Patrons of the Starbucks in Midtown got a brush with wildlife on Thursday after a wayward raccoon decided to bed down in a tree just outside the downtown Saskatoon café.