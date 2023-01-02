Laurent Ciman and Sebastian Setti to be Losada's assistants at CF Montreal

CF Montreal announced on Monday that Laurent Ciman and Sebastian Setti will be assistant coaches at the club in 2023.

Romuald Peiser will be in charge of goalkeeping.

Head coach Hernan Losada, who was hired on 21 December, will also be supported by physical trainer Barthélémy Delecroix and his assistant Stefano Pasquali.

"I am very happy to add two young professionals of great quality to complete my staff," said Losada, via press release. "I believe it is important to have colleagues with different knowledge and abilities.

"I am always looking to surround myself with the best in order to continue to learn and grow every day. Sebastian is a great football fan and a lover of the team game. His vast international experience will be a great asset for communication and inclusion in the group.

"Bartholomew is a highly prepared professional. His experience with young elite players, as well as his work with professionals in one of the five best leagues in the world, Ligue 1, will help us provide the best conditions to get the best out of our players, both individually and collectively."

Setti is an Argentinian from Buenos Aires.

He coached the under-19 team at Spanish club CD Laudio for two seasons before managing the club's first team in the 2020-2021 season.

He then scouted for Greek club Asteras Tripolis.

As a professional player, from 2004 to 2017, he played more than 200 games with different clubs in Argentina, Belgium, Paraguay, China, Ukraine, Cyprus, Greece, Mexico and Spain.

Montreal will start the season on Feb. 25 in Florida against Inter Miami.

The team's first home game will be on March 18 at Olympic Stadium against Philadelphia.