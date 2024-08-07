Last week's shooting in Verdun now a homicide after man, 31, dies: police

A 31-year-old man who was shot in Verdun last week has died of his injuries, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.

The man's death marks the city's 22nd homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made as the Major Crime takes over the investigation, which is ongoing. The man was hit by gunfire on July 30 following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.

Police received a 911 call at around 3:30 about a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Champlain Boulevard and Stephens Street.

When police arrived, they found the man with serious injuries to his head. He was sent to hospital.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said last week that the victim was a passenger in one of the two vehicles.