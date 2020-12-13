MONTREAL -- After asking the population to stay away from its ER, Lakeshore General Hospital is now ready to accept patients in its emergency room as the situation has stabilized.

A news release from the West Island health and social services centre (OIM-CIUSSS) reads that "its request to avoid the emergency department is no longer in effect."

The OIM-CIUSSS cites collaboration with teams at St. Mary's Hospital and the LaSalle Hospital allowed the health-care network in the West Island to transfer patients and establish a balance across the three hospital centres.

"In the last few weeks, efforts by the health-care team at the Lakeshore General Hospital have been ramped up in order to be able to admit COVID-positive clients while continuing to maintain its service offering, and measures have been taken to relieve pressure on the Emergency Department and the clinicians," the release reads. "While some care units remain closed to admissions due to outbreaks, they have been reorganized, resulting in enhanced flow and the reopening of certain units."

The hospital announced Dec. 6 that it was operating at a 132 per cent stretcher occupancy rate with a full emergency room.

The release came as the hospital's nurses union said its members were being pushed to the brink of exhaustion.

OIM-CIUSSS president and CEO Lynne McVey said it is a turning point in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the finish line in sight, the population must comply with the health measures in effect so that the situation may continue in the right direction," she said in the release. "We are escalating reduction activities, including surgery, to maintain patient services and ensure management of COVID-positive clients. Together, we need to break this second wave so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible."

The CIUSSS is still asking patients to use alternatives to the ERs when possible and to contact Info-Sante at 811 for minor health problems.