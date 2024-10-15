Labour minister proposes 90-day strike freeze, special mediator at Port of Montreal

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is proposing a special mediator in contract talks at the Port of Montreal for a three-month period during which strikes and lockouts would be off the table.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, MacKinnon said union and management have until Friday night to accept or reject the offer, including the 90-day freeze on work stoppages.

MacKinnon was in Montreal on Tuesday to meet with officials from both sides.

On Thursday, nearly 1,200 dockworkers at the port launched an indefinite strike on overtime shifts, a week after they carried out a three-day strike at two container port terminals.

The Maritime Employers Association says it will examine the proposal and that the job action has dented its operations.

The union, which has pointed to scheduling as a key stumbling block, declined to comment on Tuesday.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.