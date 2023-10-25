La Belle Province represent: These Montrealers are set to hit the NBA hard court

The NBA tipped off its season Tuesday night with two games featuring two of Canada's brightest stars: Jamal Murray of the world champions Denver Nuggets and Andrew Wiggins of the 2022 world champions Golden State Warriors.

Wednesday night, Quebec's finest will hit the hard court.

Out of 125 international players, Canadians make up the most at 27. Though the majority of the northern talent, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray are from Ontario, players out of Quebec, and more specifically Montreal North, are beginning to take up a higher portion of talent.

All of the following Quebec ballers are in action tonight.

Chris Boucher, Montreal

Undrafted. Signed in 2017.

Toronto Raptors

One of three Montrealers (with Bill Wennington and Joel Anthony) to win an NBA championship, the "Slimm Duck" goes into his sixth season with the Raptors.

The 6'9" power forward came off the bench in 76 games for Toronto last season and averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

First game: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Toronto won 128-108. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Chris Duarte, Montreal (raised in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic)

Drafted 2021 - Round 1; Pick 13

Sacramento Kings

The 6'6" shooting guard/small forward played 46 games for the Indiana Pacers in 2022-23 where he averaged 7.9 points per game.

First game: Kings @ Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento Kings guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney in the first quarter in a preseason NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Montreal

Drafted 2023 - Round 1; Pick 24

Drafted by the Sacramento Kings and then traded to the Dallas Mavericks

The 6'8" guard was the highest-drafted Canadian in the 2023 draft out of Marquette.

First game: Dallas @ San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper poses during a NBA basketball media day in Dallas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Bennedict Mathurin, Montreal

Drafted 2022 - Route 1; Pick 6

Indiana Pacers

Mathurin is the highest-ever draft pick out of Montreal. The 6'6" shooting guard averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 78 games in his first season with the Pacers. He finished fourth in voting for Rookie of the Year.

First game: Washington Wizards @ Pacers, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Luguentz "Lu" Dort, Montreal

Undrafted. Signed in 2019.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu the Beast signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Thunder after playing 74 games where he averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Dortress is an elite defender-swingman and part of one of the NBA's most exciting young teams.

First game: OKC @ Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) scores against the Detroit Pistons during first half NBA preseason basketball action in Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Unsigned: Khem Birch (Montreal).