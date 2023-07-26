L.L. Bean coming to Quebec, 2 stores to open

American outdoor retail giant L.L. Bean is coming to Quebec.

The Freeport, Maine-based retailer announced on Wednesday that it is opening locations in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on Montreal's South Shore and Boisbriand just north of Laval, Que.

L.L. Bean also said in a news release that it is launching a French version of its site in Canada.

"It's an honour for L.L.Bean to be able to expand into Quebec and bring the L.L.Bean shopping experience to our Quebecois customers," said president and CEO Stephen Smith in a news release. "We are also excited to reach new outdoor enthusiasts via our retail presence and our new French language website. We are looking forward to enabling everyone to enjoy the restorative power of being outside."

The St-Bruno store will be located at the CF Promenades mall on Promenades Boulevard and open Aug. 25.

The Boisbriand locale will be at the Faubourg Boisbriand on Grandes Tourelles Avenue, with doors opening Sept. 29.

L.L. Bean has 13 locations in Canada, which are operated by Ontario-based Jaytex Group