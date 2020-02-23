MONTREAL -- Leaders of a longstanding Quebec-founded charity said they were surprised and disturbed by a recent report showing the beloved founder sexually abused at least six women.

“It was shocking,” said L’Arche Quebec community leader Elisabeth Richard. “For myself, there was a part of me that couldn’t imagine it was real.”

Jean Vanier founded L’Arche in 1964. The charity was dedicated to helping people living with intellectual disabilities. The charity grew to have a worldwide presence and Vanier was adored by many for his work.

In June 2019 L’Arche International commissioned an independent investigation from British firm GCPS Consulting. The results of that investigation showed Vanier had engaged in manipulative sexual relationships with at least six non-disabled adult women.

“It was hidden and nobody knew,” said Vanier’s longtime friend and former roommate Jacques Gauthier.

Vanier died in May, 2019. Richard said he no longer had a role with the organization at that time.

“At the end of his life he was pretty sick so when the inquiry started he was in the hospital,” she said. “He was not involved in L’Arche and he didn’t have any role so there was a distance at that moment.”

The report also touched on Vanier’s relationship with Father Thomas Philippe who died in 1993. Philippe has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.

“It was if there was two Jean Vaniers,” said Gauthier.

Richard said that while L’Arche is larger than one person and hope the report won’t tarnish the charity’s reputation, she’s “grateful” that the women cited in the report came forward.

“I hope that if there are other women they will confident space where they’ll be able to come and talk,” she said.