

CTV Montreal





A judge has sentenced Kwasi Benjamin to life in prison without any chance of parole for 14 years for the second-degree murder of Nellie Angutiguluk.

Benjamin was found guilty in February of killing the 29-year-old mother of three in May 2015.

Benjamin argued with Angutiguluk earlier in the day before they returned to their home in Cote des Neiges.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Pierre Labrie said there were several aggravating factors that had convinced him to impose a minimum of 14 years behind bars before Benjamin would be eligible for parole.

Among those were the fact that Angutiguluk's children were now orphaned, and that psychiatrists did not think that Benjamin could be rehabilitated while in prison.

The Crown had asked for Benjamin to serve 17 years before being eligible for parole.

Angutiguluk’s cousin Lisa Koperqualuk testified during the sentencing hearing about how the murder affected her family and the community.

She was concerned that Angutiguluk's three children would not be able to get the care they needed.

Angutiguluk had a tough life in her village of Puvirnituk. Her husband had died, and she was an alcoholic who had moved to Montreal to seek a better life.

What she found, however, was a life of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. Her relationship with Benjamin was violent and alcohol-fuelled leading up to her death by strangulation.