Kahnawake firefighters battling large brush fire

Kahnawake firefighters are battling a large brush fire near Highway 138 Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, the fire is burning in a wooded area between the Goodleaf's Auto shop and Route 207.

"Please stay out of the area while emergency crews work to extinguish the fire," the Peacekeepers wrote.

Large plumes of black smoke were visible from across the St. Lawrence River in Montreal Sunday.

This is a developing story. More to come.