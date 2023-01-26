Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault

Former Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Harold LeBel was sentenced to eight months in jail after being convicted of sexual assault on Nov. 23.

Justice Serge Francoeur agreed with the joint suggestion of the defence and the Crown Thursday morning at the Rimouski courthouse.

The sentence comes with comes with two years of probation, a strict no-contact order with the victim, registration on the sex offender registry for 20 years and a DNA sample.

Before presenting the joint submission, Crown prosecutor Manon Gaudreault read an impact statement from the victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

She said she saw it as an opportunity to turn the page and even expressed her empathy for her attacker "who will have to pay for his actions, criminal acts, serious and reprehensible, but which do not define an individual."

"I have never felt more vulnerable in my life than I did that night in Rimouski," she wrote. "How are we supposed to react when a man more than twice our weight attacks us against all odds? I was so scared."

"I wouldn't want to become a trophy."

For his part, LeBel appeared in person before Judge Francoeur, speaking without notes, saying the whole thing was "terrible for my career, my deep values."

Saying that he has always been close to groups that fight against aggression, he added that it "gets to me, to be seen as someone who is an aggressor."

"I just want to take time for myself. I consult, I do what I need to do to understand."

Gaudreault invoked in his argument the Court of Appeal's decision rendered the day before in the Simon Houle case, a decision that overturned the engineer's conditional discharge, sentencing him to one year in prison.

DENOUNCE AND DETER

In her opinion, the need to send a message of denunciation and deterrence amply justifies imprisonment.

Among the aggravating factors, she mentioned the breach of trust, the fact that the assault continued and intensified despite the victim's repeated refusal. Mitigating factors included the absence of a criminal record, the fact that LeBel had always been an asset to society, and the apology and regret he had expressed to the victim.

The nine women and three men on the jury took only two days to reach a decision. They had not believed the version of the former PQ legislator concerning the events that occurred in the fall of 2017 in his Rimouski condo.

He claimed to have exchanged only a consensual kiss with the complainant before going to bed beside her and falling asleep immediately since his own bed was occupied by a second woman visiting.

The young woman testified that the kiss in question was not consensual and that LeBel then tried to unhook her bra while she was taking refuge in the bathroom. He then tried to force his way into the bathroom but was unsuccessful.

The complainant then said that she went to bed in the guest bed, where LeBel joined her and touched her sexually for several hours while she was petrified by fear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2023.