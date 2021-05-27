MONTREAL -- Joyce Echaquan should have been taken more seriously during her hospitalization just before her death, the head nurse who testified at the coroner's inquest said Thursday.

The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother died on Sept. 28, 2020, at the Joliette Hospital after spending two days in the emergency room.

Shortly before her death, she filmed herself from her hospital bed, suffering and agitated, while two employees can be heard insulting and denigrating her. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, caused a wave of indignation in Quebec and raised many questions about the quality of care provided to Indigenous people.

The two employees were promptly fired.

According to witnesses who have testified since the coroner's public inquiry began, Echaquan had gone to the hospital with stomach pains.

Investigations were underway, including an internal examination of her colon that was to be conducted shortly. But a note in the file, pointing out that she was on a "drug binge", seems to have tainted the actions of hospital staff.

On Sept. 28, when Echaquan became very agitated, she was injected with a sedative. Then, restraints were added to immobilize her on her stretcher.

Shortly thereafter, she was rushed to the resuscitation room where life-saving maneuvers were performed, without success.

She died that morning.

"We should have taken Mrs. Echaquan more seriously,'' said head nurse Josée Roch, who was cross-examined Thursday morning.

There seems to have been some trivialization of her condition, she agreed.

On the morning of the 28th, she herself had received a visit -- unusual, she said -- from the liaison nurse who reported that Echaquan was being refused transfer to the resuscitation room.

Roch did not ask to see her medical records: she contacted her right-hand woman, a nurse, who told her she was taking care of it.

On Wednesday, witnesses repeated that her transfer to the resuscitation room was too late.

Public inquiry attorney Dave Kimpton asked her what she thought should have been done to save Echaquan.

Roch replied that she should have gone to her room to see what was going on.

The video made by Echaquan that morning also seems to have captured the attention of managers, including the head nurse.

Once informed of its existence, Roch asked her staff about it, as requested by "senior management", but not about the patient's condition or the quality of care she had received.

"There was no information on that at the time," she said.

As for the nurse who was fired, the one who is heard in the video saying "You're thick in the head" and

"It would be better dead than this", she had, according to Roch, "a clean record".

Thursday morning, Roch also faced a barrage of questions from Kimpton. He received information that she had discussed their respective testimonies with another employee who appeared before the coroner earlier this week, which is not allowed.

Roch acknowledged that she had chatted with her, but not about the content of their testimonies, even after he pointed out that her answers "strained her credibility" and that she was at risk of perjury.

Coroner Gehane Kamel's mission is to determine the cause of Echaquan's death, as well as to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death, including the behaviour of the Joliette hospital employees.

The goal of such investigations is to prevent further deaths.