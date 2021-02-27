MONTREAL -- Forward Josh Anderson will most likely not be on the ice for the second straight meeting between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Anderson sustained a lower-body injury when he was struck by Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo on Thursday in the Canadiens' eventual 6-3 loss.

Habs' interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Anderson's condition continues to be assessed on a daily basis. He added that he was "unlikely" to play on Saturday night.

Jake Evans will be included in the roster if Anderson does not play. Evans was left out on Thursday.

In 18 games this season, Evans has scored two goals and an assist.

Ducharme confirme qu'il est peu probable que Josh Anderson participe au match de ce soir. Jake Evans devrait être dans l’alignement.



Ducharme states that Josh Anderson is doubtful for tonight's game in Winnipeg. Jake Evans should dress.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2021

Montreal (9-6-4) will try to put an end to a four-game losing streak (0-2-2). The team has only two wins in the last nine outings (2-5-2).

Jake Allen will be in front of the Habs net. He is 4-2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.14 and a save rate of .932.

For their part, the Jets (12-6-1) have won their last three games.

Head coach Paul Maurice will trust the same team that defeated the Canadiens on Thursday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.