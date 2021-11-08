BROSSARD, QUE. -- Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak missed the Montreal Canadiens' practice on Monday morning.

The team said both players were enjoying a day of treatment.

Drouin has not played in the last two games for the Habs after being hit in the face by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said last week that Drouin did not suffer a concussion, but that the team was playing it safe.

Dvorak played in the Habs' first 13 games of the season. He has one goal and four assists, but has a minus 13 rating.

The Habs will host Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. The Kings defeated the Canadiens 5-2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

A Habs official said Carey Price was at the practice facility on Sunday and he's expected there tomorrow.

