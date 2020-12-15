MONTREAL -- A West Island CEGEP is establishing a scholarship for students looking to become part of the next generation of police officers in memory of one of its founders.

An annual scholarship of $2,000 will be given to a third-year student in John Abbott College’s Police Technology program starting in June of 2021 in honour of George Springate.

A Montreal police officer for 11 years, Springate co-founded the program in 1973.

He was heralded as an extraordinary role model for his students.

During his years as a police officer, Springate earned a BA from Sir George Williams University and two law degrees from McGill University. He then went on to become an MNA for three terms, from 1970-1981, in the riding of Saint-Anne, and a citizenship court judge.

His accomplishments continued in some unlikely fields, playing for the Alouettes for three seasons.

A press release from the college says “During his 33 years at the College, Mr. Springate was a highly respected law professor, mentor and friend to countless students and faculty.”

Springate died on November 20, 2019. He was 81.