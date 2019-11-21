MONTREAL -- George Springate, a celebrated member of Montreal’s English community, has died. He was 81.

Over the decades, the Montreal native and longtime resident of Pierrefonds-Roxboro had a varied career, serving as a police officer, politician, football player, professor and citizenship judge.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from Sir George Williams University, Springate went on to study civil law and common law at McGill University. He also played for the university’s Redmen football team.

From 1958 to 1969, he worked as a Montreal police officer. He was a founding member of John Abbott College’s police technology program.

Springate’s football career didn’t end at the varsity level; he went on to play for the Montreal Alouettes as a kicker; in 1970, he was part of the team that won the Grey Cup.

That same year, he was elected to Quebec’s National Assembly as a member of the provincial Liberals in the riding of Sainte-Anne.

He was re-elected in 1973, but was removed from the Liberal caucus one year later for voting against Bill 22, the province’s proposed legislation that would bar non-English speaking parents from sending their children to English schools.

After leaving the Liberal party, he was elected as an independent candidate in 1976 for the riding of Westmount.

Springate was also a television sportscaster for CBC Montreal in the 1980s and hosted a local daily current affairs program called ‘Midday.’

In 1989, he was honoured with the Order of Canada. Springate also served as a citizenship judge and senior citizenship judge.