Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence

Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week.

A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.

Their voyages are being tracked by Ocearch, an American nonprofit that monitors the movements of Earth's ocean giants.

The organization has tagged hundreds of animals, including turtles, whales, dolphins and, of course, sharks.

Jekyll and Simon are still in their juvenile years, but you might not guess it by looking at them. Jekyll is eight feet eight inches tall and 395 pounds, while Simon is even bigger at nine feet six inches tall and 434 pounds.

The pair were named after Jekyll and St. Simon's Islands, both in Georgia, where researchers first tagged them in December 2022.

The Ocearch map shows the great white shark Jekyll's journey towards the Gaspe Peninsula. (Ocearch)

Ocearch's map shows the young sharks travelling northward, cruising past the sights of Myrtle Beach, Atlantic City and Long Island before hitting Canadian waters around June of 2023.

After a brief detour around Nova Scotia, they took the Cabot Straight up to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

It's not the first time great whites have been spotted in Quebec; in 2019, a shark named Brunswick made headlines after he turned up near the Magdalen Islands, and four more sharks followed suit in 2020.