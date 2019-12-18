MONTREAL -- Jean Charest is considering running for the leadership of the federal Conservative party, according to CTV political analyst and former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

The former Quebec premier has discussed the issue with his family, Mulcair said, and will likely throw his name into the race.

"The information I've been getting all confirms he will be running," Mulcair told CJAD 800's Aaron Rand. "He will indeed be announcing that he's going to take a run at the Conservative leadership."

"It's a gamechanger," Mulcair said, noting that Charest is a political veteran who will intimidate candidates who don't have the same political pedigree.

"I can tell you that, according to the information I was able to gather, he's already well organized--and well financed," he said.

So far, Charest is being supported by the more liberal members of the Conservative party, Mulcair said.

"He's got a lot of Toronto Conservatives: the old school; the progressive-conservatives," he explained.

Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt told Power and Politics earlier Wednesday that Charest's potential run was an important development in the Conservative leadership race.

Charest had called her to console her after she lost her seat in parliament, she said.

"The very first call I received from somebody from the political side of life was from Jean Charest saying 'I'm sorry that you lost, but chin up," she said.

