Jean Charest tests positive for COVID-19
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has tested positive for COVID-19.
Charest, who is running to be federal Conservative party leader, shared the news on his Twitter account Monday evening.
“I’ll be campaigning from home for the next few days as I have tested positive for COVID,” he wrote, adding that his symptoms are “mild” and that his wife, Michele Dionne, has tested negative.
Charest served as Quebec premier from 2003 to 2012 as a member for the Quebec Liberal Party.
The 63-year-old announced his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada last Thursday.
