Jean Charest tests positive for COVID-19

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine. In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on the screen as he addresses British lawmakers in the House of Commons in London, Thursday March 8, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

NEW

NEW | Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada has announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'

How plausible is Chinese military aid for Russia?

The U.S. says Russia has asked China to provide military assistance for its war in Ukraine, and that China has responded affirmatively. Both Moscow and Beijing have denied the allegation, with a Chinese spokesperson dismissing it as 'disinformation.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon