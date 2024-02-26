MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Jayden Struble back at Habs practice, Jake Evans out for treatment

    Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with teammate Jayden Struble (47) after scoring against the New York Islanders during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with teammate Jayden Struble (47) after scoring against the New York Islanders during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Defenceman Jayden Struble was back on the ice and took part in the Montreal Canadiens' training session in Brossard on Monday.

    Struble missed Saturday afternoon's game against the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury.

    Meanwhile, forward Jake Evans had the day off from training and underwent a day of treatment. Evans also had to undergo a day of treatment during public training at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

    The Canadiens, who have lost their last five games, welcome the Arizona Coyotes to the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

    The Coyotes come to Montreal on the back of an even longer losing streak than the Habs.

    André Tourigny's men have lost their last 12 games (0-10-2) and have not won since Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News