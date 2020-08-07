TORONTO -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will send Tristan Jarry to the net on Friday as they face elimination in Game 4 of their qualifying series against the Montreal Canadiens.

For the Habs, forward Alex Belzile is expected to play his first official game in the NHL, relieving Jake Evans. Evans left the last contest prematurely after getting checked hard from Brandon Tanev.

Matt Murray defended the Penguins' cage in the first three meetings of the series. He posted a goals against average of 2.50 and .914 save percentage.

Despite Murray's best efforts, the Penguins are down 2-1 in the series and could be eliminated by the Canadiens, who finished 15 points behind the Pens in the regular season.

Jarry snatched the starting goalie job from Murray at times during the regular season, but coach Mike Sullivan turned to his experienced goalie for the start of the series.

Murray played in both Penguins' Stanley Cup victories fin 2016 and 2017. Jarry will be making his first career NHL playoff start.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.