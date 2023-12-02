Italy's Brignone skis to gold in giant slalom at Mont-Tremblant

Italy's Federica Brignone skied to gold in women's World Cup giant slalom action at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant on Saturday.

Brignone posted the fastest time in the first run and hung on to her lead in the second to earn the victory with a combined time of two minutes 14.95 seconds.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was 0.21 seconds behind to claim silver, while two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze (2:15.24).

Valerie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., was the fastest Canadian with an eighth-place finish. Britt Richardson of Canmore, Alta., came 15th and Cassidy Gray of Panorama, B.C., was 24th.

Earlier in the day, Justine Clement of Stoneham, Que., and Justine Lamontagne of Mont Sainte-Anne, Que., missed the cut at 51st and 54th, respectively. Sarah Bennett, also of Stoneham, hit a gate and did not finish.

It's the first time since 1983 that Mont-Tremblant is hosting a World Cup alpine event. A second women's giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2023.