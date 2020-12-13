MONTREAL -- The future of the NDG YMCA, shrouded in uncertainty for months, appears to have been secured.

In a letter obtained by CTV News dated Dec. 13 and addressed to Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery, Quebec YMCA Director General Stephane Vaillancourt vowed to maintain a YMCA presence in NDG for least the next seven years.

Vaillancourt's letter appears to put an end to speculation that the YMCA, which has been shut since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic while other locations have since re-opened, would never resume its activities.

In the letter, Vaillancourt referred to a recent deal in which the City of Montreal bought a parcel of land adjacent to the NDG Y's current location on Hampton for $11 million, of which $839,000 would come from the borough. The organization had previously said the sale would help fund the Y's programming going forward.