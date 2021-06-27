Habs fans looking to show their appreciation for a hockey contest well played by lighting explosives in the centre of Montreal's downtown should know that what they're doing is against the law.

Montreal's Family or domestic fireworks bylaw dictates that fireworks require a 30-metre security perimeter "between the fireworks, the audience and any buildings."

In addition, "No fireworks may fly or explode over the audience," another rule reads.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said patrols will be out Monday night and further game nights seizing fireworks and handing out tickets to those who don't adhere to the rules.

Tickets could become charges, if something goes wrong, Brabant said.

"They could face charges of negligence too if they hurt someone," he said. "It could be a criminal act if something goes wrong."

The rules listed on the Montreal Fire Department (SIM) website also suggest having water nearby and that used fireworks should be put in a bucket of water.

Other rules include: