

CTV Montreal





International charity organization Islamic Relief Canada stepped in to help the homeless in Montreal and Quebec City on Sunday.

At the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal, volunteers handed out hot meals, first aid kits, and feminine hygiene products.

It’s the first of two events planned by the organization. Next week it will distribute coats, boots, scarves and gloves to those in need.

In Quebec City the effort is being coordinated by members of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, the mosque that was attacked nearly one year ago.