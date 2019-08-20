The Quebec Federation of Labour's investment arm, the FTQ Fonds de Solidarité, said it would be willing to help a struggling newspaper publisher.

The director of Le Devoir, another Quebec-based newspaper, said he would also be willing to assist.

This comes the day after the Capitales Media Group, which publishes six newspapers including Le Soleil in Quebec City and Le Droit in Gatineau, announced its intent to enter bankruptcy protection.

The FTQ Fonds de Solidarité has already invested in Le Devoir, backing the daily broadsheet in 1993.

Meanwhile Brian Myles, director of Le Devoir, said there could be a viable business model for the CMG newspapers. Le Devoir is currently funded, in part, through a charitable foundation that solicits donations from philanthropists.

Last year another leading newspaper in Quebec, La Presse restructured as a non-profit organization.

The federal government has earmarked $600 million in tax credits and incentives for certain media organizations -- mostly newspapers -- that will be administered over the next five years by a panel with representatives from several journalism organizations.

On Monday the Quebec government pledged $5 million in the form of an emergency loan for CMG to keep the newspapers publishing in the short term.

CMG operates Le Quotidien in Saguenay, the Sherbrook Tribune, La Voix in Granby and The Nouvelliste in Trois Rivieres.