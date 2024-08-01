MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Investigators to probe January police intervention in Montreal

    The Bureau of Independent Investigators has launched an investigation into a police intervention in Montreal at the end of January. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) The Bureau of Independent Investigators has launched an investigation into a police intervention in Montreal at the end of January. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) has launched an investigation into a police intervention in Montreal at the end of January. The announcement of opening of this file was postponed for several months, until Thursday.

    The BEI's investigation concerns an event that occurred on Jan. 28 at around 9:30 p.m. in the LaSalle borough of Montreal.

    At that time, police spotted a vehicle allegedly in violation of the Highway Safety Code. The day after the incident, the Montreal police service (SPVM) reported that a driver had failed to make a mandatory stop at an intersection.

    The police then turned on their patrol car's flashing lights to intercept the vehicle, but the driver eluded them.

    A few minutes later, the driver's vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, resulting in several injuries.

    Some ten days later, the BEI received new information about the event, prompting it to open an investigation into the police intervention. The nature of this new information has not been made public.

    The existence of this investigation was only revealed on Thursday. The BEI said it chose to postpone the announcement of this investigation by several months "in order not to interfere with the parallel investigation."

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News