MONTREAL -- There are renewed calls for better resources for the the city's homeless population after Inuk elder Elisapie Pootoogook was found dead Saturday morning near a construction site on Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Atwater Ave., close to Cabot Square.

Following an 8:30 a.m. 911 call, paramedics arrived on the scene and confirmed that Pootoogook, 61, had passed away.

Police followed shortly afterwards to investigate the situation and determined that no criminal activity was involved in the woman's death, according to a spokesperson from the SPVM.

People close to her told CTV News that she was seeking shelter in the Atwater metro station before being kicked out by security. She came to Cabot Square at the construction site for a new condo to keep warm and dry to sleep for the night.

A memorial service will be held on Monday in Cabot Square.

Pootoogook's death happened as advocates are meeting with the city Tuesday to get a permit for the Raphael Memorial tent in the same square extended as the winter weather arrives.

The tent was erected following a similar death of a homeless person -- Raphaël André, an Indigenous man. He was found dead near the steps of a homeless shelter in February.

The Raphael Andre Memorial Tent has welcomed thousands of Montreal's homeless but was slated to close on Dec. 1, 2021 due to lack of funding. It has stayed open primarily from private donations and from city permitting.

Serving about 300 people per day, advocates want the tent to remain open during the coming winter. The Native Women's Shelter told CTV that it will be able to stay open until March 31 provided that the workers there can fundraise for the money it needs.

Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter, said in a tweet that Pootoogook had come to the Atwater metro many times to seek shelter. She also said, "We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources."

Devastating and outrageous news!An Inuk elder, was found dead on the premises of a condo construction site at Atwater and Rene-Levesque this weekend. We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources $$. Please support those who are doing the work�� — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) November 15, 2021

Pootoogook's case has been transferred to the coroner's office.

With files from CTV News' Iman Kassam.