Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline

With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.

According to Public Health, December will be a difficult month for influenza and COVID-19 cases.

Quebec's public health director Dr. Luc BNoileau held a press conference on Monday afternoon in Montreal, to provide an update on the situation.

He had some good news and some not-so-good news to share with Quebecers. On a positive note, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is spreading rapidly among children, has reached the peak of its curve and its transmission is currently declining.

Unfortunately, the trend is in reverse when it comes to the spread of influenza and COVID-19.

In the case of influenza, the season started much earlier this year and activity is high," said Dr. Boileau. He added that the peak of the spread has not been reached and that transmission could still be very strong during the month of December.

As for COVID-19, hospitalization data is on the rise again and new variants, mainly the BQ.1 strain, are still spreading rapidly.

Public Health is once again encouraging Quebecers to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. With the many holiday gatherings approaching, people with symptoms are asked to stay home. In addition, wearing a mask is strongly recommended in indoor public places.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2022.