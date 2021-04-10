MONTREAL -- The third wave in Quebec continues as cases increased yet again on Saturday, with 1,754 new COVID-19 infections.

There are now 12,371 known active cases in the province, after 1,269 people were reportedly virus-free on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 324,848 people have caught the virus, of which 301,740 have recovered.

The average increase in cases in now 1,413 per day.

The province also reported 13 more people have died from the virus, for a total of 10,737. Two deaths were removed from that tally after an investigation found them not to be associated with the coronavirus.

Of those 13 deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours, eight between April 3 to 8, and one at an unknown date.

"Now is not the time to relax, despite the warm weather," wrote Health Minister Christian Dube on social media Saturday.

Hospitalizations rose again, with 14 more people receiving care in Quebec, pushing the total up to 583. Of those in hospital, 138 people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of 4. Over the last seven days, hospitalizations increased by 12 each day, and ICU patients increased by 2.

Health-care workers administered 44,431 coronavirus tests on April 8 (Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day). The seven day rolling positivity rate is now 4.1 per cent, a slight increase over yesterday's 3.9.

PROVINCE BREAKS VACCINATION RECORD FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW

For the second day in a row, the province broke its own record for doses administered in 24 hours, with 73,023 shots.

In total, the province has administered 1,829,011 doses to Quebecers.

"When we have vaccines, we vaccinate," the health minister wrote on social media.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal logged the most new cases out of any region, with 410 new infections Friday. Since March 2020, the city has recorded 119,388 infections total.

After two days of reporting the most infections in the province, Quebec City returned to a near-second place, with 410 new cases (27,269 total).

Next was Chaudière-Appalaches (220 new, 13,692 total), Monteregie (144 new, 45,465 total), and Outaouais (142 new, 8,855 total).

Montreal added three deaths (4,642 total), the Laurentians also added three (492 total), Monteregie added two (1,517 total), along with Quebec City (two new, 1,031 total). One of the two removed deaths was taken from Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec's tally, which is now 507. It's unclear where the other death was removed.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated