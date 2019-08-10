

CTV Montreal staff





Indigenous people from across the world have come together in Montreal to celebrate during the 29th annual First Peoples Festival.

On Saturday, the different cultures were on display for a parade through downtown, with participants coming from as far away as New Zealand and Mongolia to sport their traditional garb.

About 1,000 people from dozens of First Nations took part in the parade, which started at Place Jacques Cartier.

The parade, dubbed the NuestroAmericana, celebrates the fraternity that unites First Nations across the globe.

Colombian performer Vivianna Olejua said her group had been rehearsing with Mexican performers for the past year, saying the two cultures have much in common.

“Our cultures are very similar because we are about happiness and we have a lot of traditional dances and similarities in our costumes,” she said.

The march ended at Place des Festivals, where there will be films screened at Cinema du Parc on Saturday night.

The First Peoples Festival continues through Wednesday.