Featured Video
Indigenous cultures from around the world celebrated at First Peoples Festival parade
CTV Montreal staff
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:32PM EDT
Indigenous people from across the world have come together in Montreal to celebrate during the 29th annual First Peoples Festival.
On Saturday, the different cultures were on display for a parade through downtown, with participants coming from as far away as New Zealand and Mongolia to sport their traditional garb.
About 1,000 people from dozens of First Nations took part in the parade, which started at Place Jacques Cartier.
The parade, dubbed the NuestroAmericana, celebrates the fraternity that unites First Nations across the globe.
Colombian performer Vivianna Olejua said her group had been rehearsing with Mexican performers for the past year, saying the two cultures have much in common.
“Our cultures are very similar because we are about happiness and we have a lot of traditional dances and similarities in our costumes,” she said.
The march ended at Place des Festivals, where there will be films screened at Cinema du Parc on Saturday night.
The First Peoples Festival continues through Wednesday.
Latest Montreal News
- Old Brewery Mission urges more government action with increase of refugees in homeless shelters
- Indigenous cultures from around the world celebrated at First Peoples Festival parade
- Man in viral harassment video unlikely to be charged with hate crime: lawyer
- Neuro Institute study shows virtual reality could be valuable tool for brain surgery
- Canadian Bianca Andreescu advances to Rogers Cup final