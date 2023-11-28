Independent business federation against Quebec Solidaire's $20 minimum wage proposal
The idea of a minimum hourly wage of $20 raised by Quebec Solidaire (QS) at its convention last weekend has been met with disapproval by a group of some 97,000 small and medium-sized Canadian businesses.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has calculated that, assuming that the number of hours worked at the minimum wage is similar to that in 2022, such an increase would entail additional direct costs of $1.09 billion for Quebec employers.
The CFIB argues that such an increase, estimated at 31 per cent, would have a significant negative impact on small business in Quebec and would put considerable pressure on consumer price inflation.
Quebec CFIB vice-president François Vincent points out that such a wage increase would entail additional direct costs of $11,373 for an employer hiring a single person at the full-time minimum wage.
In the current context of sharply rising costs that put small businesses at a disadvantage, CFIB is reiterating its call for tax measures to directly support workers, such as an increase in the basic personal amount, work bonuses or targeted tax credits.
At its convention in Gatineau, QS said it wanted to propose a radical solution to deal with the current economic difficulties, including raising the minimum wage from the current rate of $15.25 to $20 an hour.
QS party members also voted in favour of creating a school meals program in all primary and secondary schools, and in favour of capping the profit margins of large food chains.
QS also wants to remove the Quebec tax (QST) from used goods and repair services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Indian rescuers just 2 metres away from reaching 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for over 2 week
Rescuers in India were on the verge Tuesday of reaching 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel for over two weeks in the country's north, after drilling their way through debris to get to them, officials said.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa to be sentenced today
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will provide an update Tuesday morning.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Markham, Ont. residence
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 34-year-old woman from British Columbia was found dead at a Markham, Ont. residence.
-
Ontario integrity commissioner will not investigate Las Vegas trip involving Greenbelt developer
Ontario’s integrity commissioner will not be pursuing an investigation into a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister’s trip to Las Vegas given the broad RCMP Greenbelt investigation underway.
Atlantic
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
London
-
Snow squall watches and warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
-
Rival hockey teams at Western raise money for cancer while pushing for sports equality
Two rival faculties at Western University went head to head — raising a chunk of money for charity.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Calgary
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent one person to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
-
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
Kitchener
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow
Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.
-
Waterloo approves updated fire master plan, expands stations
Some calls for help from Waterloo firefighters have been answered by the city.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. education minister responds to recall petition over SOGI
B.C.’s Education Minister, Rachna Singh, was at a ground-breaking announcement Monday for a new Cedar Hill Middle School when she responded to the recall petition launched last week to remove her as an MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
Windsor
-
$100,000 study approved for Jackson Park bandshell
Members of Windsor’s Black community spoke before council Monday night about the historic importance of the facility, which has hosted the likes of Martin Luther King Junior and Eleanor Roosevelt.
-
Windsor mayor hopes province will upload E.C. Row Expressway after Toronto deal
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed hope Monday night that the city will be able to upload E.C. Row Expressway to the province after the City of Toronto made a deal with the Ford government to upload two expensive area highways earlier in the day.
-
Windsor council approves vacant home tax
Windsor City Council approved a three per cent vacant home tax at a city hall meeting Monday in an effort to encourage homeowners of vacant properties to either sell or rent out the properties to increase the pool of available housing.
Regina
-
Regina Fire, police called to 'large structure blaze' east of downtown
Emergency crews were called to what police said was a “large structure fire” east of Regina’s downtown shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning.
-
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.
-
After predicting a surplus, Sask. now forecasts a $251M deficit
After predicting a surplus of $736 million, the Saskatchewan government is now forecasting a deficit of $250.5 million in its mid-year financial report released on Monday.
Ottawa
-
OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders
In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The city of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the city of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board approves draft 2024 budget with $13.4M increase
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved its 2024 draft budget, which includes a $13.4 million increase in funding over last year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leader says city should not compare its spending to other municipalities
As city councillors ready for marathon budget discussions, a business leader says it's time for to stop looking to other cities to judge Saskatoon's spending.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
-
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.