700 members expected at Quebec Solidaire convention this weekend in Gatineau

Around 700 Quebec Solidaire (QS) party members will be holding a convention this weekend in Gatineau, where they will elect a female spokesperson to replace Manon Massé.

The convention will also be an opportunity for members to debate ideas, such as allowing only women or non-binary people to run in future by-elections.

The measure would be temporary while the party carries out a comprehensive review of its statutes. The aim would be to increase diversity and achieve parity within the caucus, according to the proposals.

Members will also be asked to vote on proposals concerning the cost of living.

The proposals include capping the profit margins of major food chains, creating a universal school meal program and eliminating the QST on used goods and repair services.

The party also wants members to discuss five "major challenges": climate change, the future of energy, artificial intelligence, Quebec culture and an ageing population.

These discussions will continue over the winter, leading to proposals to be adopted at a national council meeting in the spring of 2024, with a view to the 2026 general election, the party says.

According to the most recent Pallas-Data poll, QS has only 16 per cent of the popular vote, well behind the Parti Québécois (PQ) and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), but tied with the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ).

The recent publication of a book by former Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion, in which she criticizes QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, has also shaken the party to its core.

Members will have to decide whether to renew their confidence in Nadeau-Dubois, or whether they prefer to "leave the post vacant."

Both options will appear on their ballot papers.

The candidates for the position of female spokesperson are Christine Labrie, Émilise Lessard-Therrien and Ruba Ghazal.

They will have the chance to face off one last time in a debate on Saturday morning.

The results of the votes will be announced on Sunday.