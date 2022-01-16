MONTREAL -- Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.

The following boards, centres, and schools have announced closures on Jan. 17:

Boards and service centres:

All EMSB schools

All Lester B. Pearson schools

Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board schools, including Adult Education, Vocational Training centres and daycares

All New Frontiers schools and adult centres

Riverside School Board schools and centres

All Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys schools

All Centre de services scolaire de Montreal schools

All Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île schools

All Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Private and specialized schools:

Villa Maria High School

Peter Hall School

North Star Academy Laval

Lower Canada College

Solomon Schechter Academy

Hebrew Foundation School and the CPE of Hebrew Foundation

Hebrew Academy including CPE, Kindergarten, Elementary, and Highschool.

Kell’s Academy The Elementary, Middle School, High School and Grade 12

The Priory School

Selwyn House School

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

JPPS-Bialik Schools

Collège Français Annexe Primaire Longueuil

Collège Français Annexe Secondaire Longueuil

Collège Stanislas

École Buissonnière (for preschool students aged three and four)

Centre de Réadaptation de l’ouest de l’ile de Montreal (CROM)

All École Socrates-Démosthène schools

The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

The following schools will offer online classes instead:

Trafalgar School for Girls

The Sacred Heart School of Montreal

Loyola High School

Collège Sainte Anne

Alexander von Humboldt German International School (in Baie Durfe)

Académie Marie Claire

École Buissonnière (for preschool students aged five and students in grades one - six)

Published with reporting from CJAD's Nicole Proano and CTV's Max Harrold

MAJOR STORM TO HIT MONDAY AFTERNOON

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, and the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield - Beauharnois areas.

Heavy snow is expected to arrive early Monday afternoon amounting to up to 24 centimetres. Expect "near-zero" due to snowfall and high winds, according to the alert.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," it read.

"These poor weather conditions will persist into the evening."