Advertisement
Quebec schools, daycares closed due to winter storm
Share:
MONTREAL -- Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.
The following boards, centres, and schools have announced closures on Jan. 17:
Boards and service centres:
- All EMSB schools
- All Lester B. Pearson schools
- Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board schools, including Adult Education, Vocational Training centres and daycares
- All New Frontiers schools and adult centres
- Riverside School Board schools and centres
- All Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys schools
- All Centre de services scolaire de Montreal schools
- All Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île schools
- All Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes
- Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
Private and specialized schools:
- Villa Maria High School
- Peter Hall School
- North Star Academy Laval
- Lower Canada College
- Solomon Schechter Academy
- Hebrew Foundation School and the CPE of Hebrew Foundation
- Hebrew Academy including CPE, Kindergarten, Elementary, and Highschool.
- Kell’s Academy The Elementary, Middle School, High School and Grade 12
- The Priory School
- Selwyn House School
- Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School
- JPPS-Bialik Schools
- Collège Français Annexe Primaire Longueuil
- Collège Français Annexe Secondaire Longueuil
- Collège Stanislas
- École Buissonnière (for preschool students aged three and four)
- Centre de Réadaptation de l’ouest de l’ile de Montreal (CROM)
- All École Socrates-Démosthène schools
- The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
The following schools will offer online classes instead:
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- The Sacred Heart School of Montreal
- Loyola High School
- Collège Sainte Anne
- Alexander von Humboldt German International School (in Baie Durfe)
- Académie Marie Claire
- École Buissonnière (for preschool students aged five and students in grades one - six)
Are you a parent, teacher, or staff member whose school has decided to stay closed, but isn't on this list? Send us an email at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.
Published with reporting from CJAD's Nicole Proano and CTV's Max Harrold
MAJOR STORM TO HIT MONDAY AFTERNOON
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, Laval, and the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield - Beauharnois areas.
Heavy snow is expected to arrive early Monday afternoon amounting to up to 24 centimetres. Expect "near-zero" due to snowfall and high winds, according to the alert.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," it read.
"These poor weather conditions will persist into the evening."